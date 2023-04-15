OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Household Hazardous Waste Facility re-opens for the season on Wednesday, May 3, giving residents the opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted chemicals, pesticides and other hazardous waste products.

The facility will be open Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 to 11 a.m., May through September. It is located at the Bristol Hill Landfill, 3125 NYS Rte. 3, Volney.

The following items are accepted at the collection facility: adhesives, aerosols, antifreeze, auto batteries, light ballasts (non-PCB), brake fluid, cements, degreasers, disinfectants, dry gas, flea products, fluorescent bulbs, gasoline, hobby chemicals, household cleaners, insect repellants, lacquers, lighter fluids, lubricants, mercury containing devices, paint removers and thinners, pesticides, pool chemicals, rat poisons, rug and upholstery cleaners, solvents, turpentine, varnish, weed killers, and wood stains.

Materials should be in their original containers with the labels on and placed in sturdy cardboard boxes in the back of the vehicle. Leaking containers should be wrapped in newspaper and placed in a clear plastic bag.

The Household Hazardous Waste Facility has also partnered with PaintCare, serving as a drop-off site for leftover latex and oil-based architectural paints, primers, stains, sealers and varnishes. Products can be up to five gallons in size and must be brought to the facility in their original containers with the manufacturer labels intact. Residents can bring a total of 25 gallons per visit.

Customers can pull their vehicle up to the side of the building, which is located between the transfer station and solid waste offices. Drivers should remain in their vehicles and wait for materials to be unloaded by solid waste department staff. For safety reasons, please do not bring children or pets to the collection site.

Free to Oswego County residents, the household hazardous waste disposal program is sponsored by the Oswego County Legislature and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and managed by the Oswego County Department of Solid Waste.

For more information, call the Oswego County Department of Solid Waste weekdays at 315-591-9200, or visit its website at www.oswegocounty.com/solidwaste.

