Oswego County Imagination Library Hires Coordinator, Launches Website

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Imagination Library of Oswego County, (ILOC), a chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program, recently hired Andrew Eusebio as program coordinator and launched its own website; the announcement made by United Way of Greater Oswego County (UWGOC) Executive Director and Co-Director of the ILOC Patrick Dewine.

The Imagination Library program is administered by the Literacy Coalition of Oswego County (LCOC) in partnership with the UWGOC. Dewine and LCOC past president Michael Egan direct the program.

“We are happy to have Andrew onboard to help with the growing demands of administering our ILOC program,” Dewine said. “Andrew most recently was the marketing coordinator for the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra & Chamber Choir in Toronto, Ontario, and he has a background in graphic design and communications.”

LCOC President Paul Gugel said that the Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until their fifth birthday, regardless of the family’s income. Every school district in Oswego County participates in the program.

The program registered its first children in November 2018. As of July 31, 2023, there are 2,893 (45.6%) of age-eligible children actively participating in the program. In addition, 2,160 children have graduated. Over 112,000 books have been distributed to children residing in Oswego County.

“We are extremely excited to announce the launch of our ILOC website, www.oswegoimaginationlibrary.org,” Dewine said. “It concisely shares all the information on our program in one place, while making it easier than ever for Oswego County residents to sign up and participate or donate to help sustain us. Our website was made possible by financial contributions from Fulton Savings Bank and the Fulton Lions Club, as well as from in-kind professional services donations from Steve Chirello Advertising, and from Quintessential Creative, who designed and built the website. We are extremely grateful for their support.”

The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County is a coalition of local organizations and individuals dedicated to improving literacy in our county. The LCOC works to address the literacy needs of people of all ages. The areas it covers include basic literacy, workforce literacy, computer literacy, health literacy, and financial literacy.

“The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County is dedicated to supporting and expanding literacy services so that people can work, our economy can grow, families can thrive, and our community can prosper,” Gugel said.

For more information about The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County, visit https://www.literacycoalitionofoswegocounty.com or find them on Facebook. For more information on ILOC, visit their website, www.oswegoimaginationlibrary.org, or visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ImaginationLibraryOswegoCounty.

