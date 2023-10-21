Oswego County Joins Statewide High Visibility Engagement Campaign

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County STOP-DWI Coordinator David Hall announced that Oswego County police agencies and STOP-DWI coordinators will participate in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving. The statewide STOP-DWI high visibility engagement campaign begins on Friday, Oct. 27 and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 1.

“Halloween is meant to be scary, but it shouldn’t be for drivers and their passengers,” said Hall. “When it comes to impaired driving, the holiday can turn the roads into a horrorfest. People can help make a difference by having a sober plan.”

As people spend time taking their kids trick-or-treating and hosting parties with their loved ones, law enforcement officers and STOP-DWI programs across New York State will participate in special efforts to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives.

“Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like this STOP-DWI campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving,” Hall said.

He also reminds people to download the mobile app ‘Have a Plan’ at www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp.

“With the app, you will always be able to find a safe ride home,” he added. “Impaired driving is completely preventable; all it takes is a little planning. We just want everyone to have a happy, and most importantly, safe Halloween.”

The STOP-DWI Halloween High Visibility Engagement Campaign is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI New York and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The Statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign also targets Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day/end of summer, Thanksgiving, the December holiday season, Super Bowl weekend and St. Patrick’s Day.

For more information about Oswego County’s STOP-DWI Program, call 315-326-6203 or go to www.oswegocounty.com/stopdwi.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...