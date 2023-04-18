Oswego County Land Bank Board Meeting Cancelled

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Land Bank board meeting scheduled for Friday, April 21 has been cancelled. The Board will meet at its next regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 19.
