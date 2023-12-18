Oswego County Launches Distribution of Regional Opioid Settlement Funding

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County awarded professional services contracts last month to four community organizations through New York State’s Opioid Settlement Fund Regional Abatement Program. The local agencies are Northern Oswego County Health Service dba ConnextCare, the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County, The Desens House and Farnham, Inc.

“These contracts will be funded entirely with monies our Mental Hygiene Division receives from the State as part of various opioid settlements,” said Oswego County Legislator Roy E. Reehil, District 5, chairman of the Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee. “There is no financial impact on county taxpayers to cover their cost.”

Funding for each agency will be distributed as follows:

Northern Oswego County Health Service dba ConnextCare: $122,584 for a one-year contract in 2024; renewable for four more years at $116,150 each year.

Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County: $108,936 for a one-year contract in 2024; renewable for four more years at $105,354 each year.

The Desens House: $51,670 for a one-year contract in 2024; renewable for two more years at $50,000 each year.

Farnham, Inc.: for $110,000 for one-time deficit funding in 2023 and a $100,000 contract to support “Empowering the Human Services Workforce” over the next three years.

“We received nearly a dozen submissions from local groups and selected five that met the eligibility criteria and approved planned use of funds,” said Nicole Kolmsee, director of community services, Oswego County Department of Social Services, Mental Hygiene Division. “Each of these proposals fills a need within our county, from addressing traumatic childhood experiences to expanding treatment programs to workforce development.”

ConnextCare plans to enhance its substance use disorder treatment program and primary care services. The agency noted that Oswego County has the second highest rate of opioid dependent newborns in New York State and anticipates adding interventions, supports and best practices to better address the issue of babies born with withdrawal symptoms due to the mother’s use of drugs.

The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County pointed out a strong correlation between the occurrence of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and the likelihood of those children developing substance abuse disorders later in life. Its proposal is to fund a full-time clinician dedicated to providing trauma therapy to parents and caregivers with ACEs to help slow the impact of generational trauma. By decreasing the risk of ACEs for the children in their care, the program aims to reduce the number of those children who may develop their own alcohol and substance use disorders later on.

Before The Desens House, there were no long-term residential programs for women with substance use disorder in Oswego County. In its proposal, the agency requested start-up support for this new program and its accompanying peer recovery coach service which works to help women overcome addiction. It plans to be self-sufficient in 2026.

The final two proposals were submitted by Farnham, Inc. The first is a one-time deficit funding request to provide financial stability following the agency’s expansion of outpatient treatment services. In October 2021, Farnham, Inc. opened its Mexico clinic to improve access for residents in the northeastern part of the county. Like those in Oswego and Fulton, the facility provides a variety of services to those affected by opioid and other substance use disorders. The agency expects that 2023 and future years will be self-sustaining with its growing caseload.

The second, “Empowering the Human Services Workforce,” is an innovative strategy aimed at addressing staff recruitment, development and retention. Like many organizations, Farnham, Inc. has faced the complex challenge of finding and maintaining a robust workforce. This proposal aims to allow staff to pursue vital training and educational opportunities while on the job – preparing them to fill critical clinical and recovery service roles within the agency.

The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) is issuing regional abatement funds from opioid settlements to designated government departments, that will then distribute those funds to agencies and programs that address substance abuse prevention, treatment, harm reduction and recovery services at the local level.

Earlier this year, OASAS provided the first payment of $815,581 to the Oswego County Department of Social Services Mental Hygiene Division (DSS-MH), which anticipates receiving annual payments from the settlement over the next 16 years.

From this, DSS-MH will award funds based on established settlement guidelines for allowable use of monies and identified local priorities as determined through discussions with the Oswego County Community Services Board, county departments and other stakeholders.

