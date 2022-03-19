OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Health Committee presented a proclamation declaring March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

The National Council on Problem Gambling, the New York Council on Problem Gambling and the Central Problem Gambling Resource Center are working together to raise awareness about problem gambling, a public health issue that affects people of all ages, races, and ethnic backgrounds.

While anyone involved in gambling has the potential to develop an addiction, problem gambling is treatable. For more information, go to www.nyproblemgambling.org.

