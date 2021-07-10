OSWEGO COUNTY – Locally-owned restaurants have until next Friday, July 16, to register for the Oswego County Restaurant Recovery Program.

The program, which is open to independently-owned restaurants in Oswego County, is designed to help small businesses in the food service industry recover from financial losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is voluntary.

“The County Legislature has allocated $250,000 to be used as matching funds for consumer participation in the restaurant recovery program,” said Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup. “If all goes as planned, we will help infuse $500,000 into the local food service industry.”

At 1 p.m. on July 23, after eligible restaurants have registered as vendors with the Oswego County Treasurer’s Office, the public will have a chance to download vouchers from the website. Vouchers worth $25, $50 and $100 will be available until sold out.

The public will have a short period of time to redeem their vouchers with matching cash at the restaurant(s) of their choice in exchange for a gift certificate or gift card. The gift cards will be valid for three years.

Restaurant owners will be required to submit the appropriate documents to the County Treasurer’s Office and will be reimbursed for the other half of the gift card values.

“We value the role that our restaurants play in our local economy, and we look forward to their participation in this program,” said Legislator Weatherup.

For more information about the Restaurant Recovery Program, e-mail [email protected] or call the Oswego County Tourism Office at 315-349-8322.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...