Oswego County Legislature Recognizes Sept. 17 Through Sept. 23 As Sheriff’s Week

September 17, 2023 Contributor
Pictured from left to right are Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Herbert Yerdon, District 2; Committee Vice Chairman Richard Kline, District 12; Committee Chairman Marc Greco, District 24; Sheriff Hilton; Undersheriff Toomey; Frank Castiglia, Jr., District 25; and Frank Bombardo, District 7. Photo provided by Oswego County.
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature recognizes Sept. 17 to 23 as Sheriff’s Week.
First established in the state constitution in 1777, the modern Sheriff’s Office goes far beyond the traditional role of ‘Keeper of the Peace,’ including maintaining the county jail, dispatching emergency services and providing security and executing civil process for the court system.
Today’s officers are fully trained and use state-of-the-art technology to fully serve county residents.
Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton and Undersheriff John Toomey received the proclamation from members of the Legislature’s Public Safety Committee.

