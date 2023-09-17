Oswego County Legislature Recognizes Sept. 17 Through Sept. 23 As Sheriff’s Week

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature recognizes Sept. 17 to 23 as Sheriff’s Week.

First established in the state constitution in 1777, the modern Sheriff’s Office goes far beyond the traditional role of ‘Keeper of the Peace,’ including maintaining the county jail, dispatching emergency services and providing security and executing civil process for the court system.

Today’s officers are fully trained and use state-of-the-art technology to fully serve county residents.

Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton and Undersheriff John Toomey received the proclamation from members of the Legislature’s Public Safety Committee.

