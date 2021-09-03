Oswego County Legislature Recognizes Sue Buske

September 3, 2021 Contributor
Pictured from left are Bradley Trudell, District 7; Committee Chairman Terry Wilbur, District 21; Buske; Kevin Pooley, director of the Oswego County E-911 Department; Nathan Emmons, District 15; and Committee Vice Chairman Marc Greco, District 24.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee recently presented Sue Buske with a certificate of appreciation for her 25 years of service. Buske is dispatch coordinator at the Oswego County E-911 Department.

