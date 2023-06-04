*Updated information:

On June 5, 2023, Michael Burr was located in the city of Syracuse in good health. We would like to thank the public for their assistance in helping us with locating him.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The New York State Police in Fulton are searching for 37-year-old Michael R. Burr after he was reported missing by family and friends.

Burr, who is homeless, was last seen by his family in January of 2023 in the Town of Schroeppel. He was known to frequent locations in Oswego County and the City of Syracuse. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, medium build, brown eyes, short brown hair, and brown facial hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Burr is asked to please contact the New York State Police at 315-366-6000.

Please refer to case number 11382455.

