Oswego County Marks Manufacturing Month

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County recognized October as Manufacturing Month during its monthly legislature meeting.

This national recognition focuses on supporting local manufacturers and honoring the valuable role they play in the economy.

Since the 1800s, manufacturing has been the livelihood of many Oswego families through companies such as Kingsford Starch in Oswego, Cleveland Glass Works in Cleveland, Genesee Mills in Fulton and many others.

County legislators urge residents to support local manufacturing to keep these companies, their workers and families here.

