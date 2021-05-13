Oswego County Now Boasts Combined 14 NYS, World Record Fish

PULASKI, NY – Oswego County’s Tourism office recently interviewed Theresa Caputo of Jupiter, Florida, about her September 2020 fishing trip that resulted in two International Game Fish Association (IGFA) World Records.

Theresa caught her first world record Chinook salmon Sept. 15, 2020 on the Salmon River just outside of Pulaski, NY. It weighed 15 lbs., 12 oz. and was caught on 8-lb tippet. The second world record salmon was caught two days later and weighed 20 lbs., 1 oz. Both records were officially confirmed by the IGFA in November 2020.

When asked why she comes to fish the Salmon River, Theresa replied: “Every year, I would see photos of people with big smiles and even bigger kings. I heard stories of tail-walking salmon and needed a piece of the action. I made my first trip in 2015 and I’ve been hooked ever since!”

The IGFA is the organization that maintains world records for all species of game fish. These two new records bring the total number of world record fish caught in Oswego County waters to 10. Combined with the four long-standing state records, Oswego County waters now boasts 14 NYS and world record fish.

“Our department was beyond excited to hear this news,” said David Turner, Director of Oswego County Community Development, Tourism, and Planning. “It serves as further confirmation that the Salmon River and the surrounding fishery is not only a New York State hidden gem, but continues to have world-class status in the angling world. We also want to thank Theresa for sharing her story, which will hopefully serve to inspire other female anglers to get involved in the sport.”

Visit the IGFA website at: igfa.org, where you can search all the IGFA world records for freshwater and saltwater fish in All-Tackle Line Class, All-Tackle Length for male, female and junior anglers. You can also download the application to submit a potential record, learn about scale certification, pre-test your fishing line, and more.

To request Oswego County visitor information, and to order an official Fishing and Hunting Guide, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com, or call the Oswego County Tourism Hotline at 1-800-248-4FUN (4386).

