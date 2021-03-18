OSWEGO COUNTY – Flood Safety Awareness Week in New York State is March 14 through 20.

“Always be prepared for anything that might happen,” said Oswego County Emergency Management Director Cathleen Palmitesso. “While the recent dry conditions and current forecasts show a smaller flood risk than normal, flooding can occur at any time and can cause damage to roads and homes and threaten lives.”

Flooding can occur in the U.S. at any time of the year. It causes more damage in the U.S. than any other weather-related event. According to the National Weather Service, floods cause $8 billion in damages and 89 fatalities annually.

Oswego County has faced floods on the Oswego and Oneida rivers, Oneida Lake and Lake Ontario, and on many streams and wetlands throughout the county.

“We’ve seen flash flooding after four to five inches of rain from one storm in Oswego, Fulton and other locations,” Palmitesso said. “These events have encouraged our municipalities to look much closer at flood risks and damage potential in the Oswego County Multi-Jurisdictional Mitigation Plan.”

The plan is available online at www.oswegocounty.com/emo.

Homeowners and residents should be prepared for flooding as well, Palmitesso said.

“People should know what their flood risk is and the best way to prepare for it. Always be aware of your surroundings, weather conditions and forecasts, and know what to do for each type of hazard.”

More information on flood-related hazards is available from the National Weather Service at www.weather.gov/safety/flood-hazards.

The following tips will help individuals better prepare and respond to a flood:

Before the flood:

Learn the safest route from your home or business in case you have to leave in a hurry.

Develop and practice a “family escape plan” and identify a meeting place outside your home in the event family members become separated.

Make an itemized list and photograph all valuables, including furnishings, clothing and other personal property. Keep the list and photos in a safe, waterproof, fireproof place.

Keep a supply of non-perishable food, drinking water, medicine and first aid supplies on hand. Store water in clean, closed containers such as plastic jugs.

Make plans for your pets.

Keep a portable, battery-operated radio, emergency cooking equipment and flashlights in working order. Also store extra batteries.

Keep your automobile fueled. If electric power is cut off, gas stations may not be able to pump fuel.

Find out how many feet your property is above or below possible flood levels. When predicted flood levels are broadcast, you can determine if you may experience flooding.

Keep materials such as sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting, and lumber handy for emergency waterproofing.

If flooding is likely and there is time, move essential items and furniture to upper floors in the house.

Disconnect electric appliances that can’t be moved. Do not touch them if you are wet or standing in water.

Monitor NOAA Weather Radio, or Emergency Alert System television and radio stations. Listen for flood watch, warning, advisory, or statement information.

If flooding occurs:

Continue monitoring NOAA Weather Radio and Emergency Alert System stations.

If local officials advise evacuation, do so promptly.

If directed to a specific location, go there.

Secure your home before leaving. Lock house doors and windows.

If there is time, bring outside possessions inside the home or secure them. This includes lawn furniture, signs, garbage cans, garden tools, etc.

Disconnect electric appliances that can’t be moved. Do not touch them if you are wet or standing in water.

Leave early to avoid being marooned on flooded roads.

Use only recommended emergency routes.

“Turn around, don’t drown!” As little as six inches of rapidly moving water can sweep you off your feet and the road underneath may be washed out. Stay out of flooded roadways.

Watch for washed out roads, earth-slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and fallen or falling objects.

For more information, call the Oswego County Emergency Management Office at 315-591-9150 or go to www.oswegocounty.com/emo.

