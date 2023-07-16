Oswego County Offers Free Transportation To Oswego And Fulton Farmers’ Markets

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Department of Mobility Management offers free round-trip transportation to the Oswego and Fulton farmers’ markets starting Thursday, July 20. The program will continue for 10 weeks until the end of September.

Riders can board an Oswego Public Transit farmers’ market bus at various locations throughout Oswego and Fulton. Residents at Towpath Towers in Fulton can ride this bus or take a separate bus sponsored by Port City Scooters.

“We’re thrilled to provide free transportation to our local farmers’ markets, which helps make nutritious food sources more readily accessible to residents,” said Oswego County Director of Mobility Management Heather Snow. “We strategically created our bus routes to provide access to as many people as possible, while also ensuring riders are not on the buses for a long amount of time.”

The Oswego Farmers’ Market is held on Thursdays from 4 to 7:45 p.m. The bus will stop at the following locations:

Towpath Towers, 100 Rochester St., Fulton

Hillcrest East Mobile Home Park, 5350 NYS Rte. 104, Oswego

Hilltop Mobile Home Park, 956 Middle Rd., Oswego

Champlain Commons, 6 Samuel Way, Oswego

Brandonwood/Sumatra Apartments, 7 Birch Lane, Oswego

Shadowbrook Senior Housing, 21 Shady Lane, Oswego

Hamilton Homes, 96 Hamilton St., Oswego

Simeon-Dewitt Apartments, 150 E. First St., Oswego

Coleman’s Campground, 7669 NYS Rte. 104, Oswego

Sunset RV Park, 61 Co. Rte. 89, Oswego

Thompson Mobile Home Park, 320 Thompson Rd., Oswego

Kristina’s House of Hope, 138 W. Schuyler St., Oswego

Luke Apartments, 131 W. First St., Oswego

The Towpath Towers special bus route is run by both Oswego Public Transit and Centro bus systems. Residents should see building management to obtain their free bus pass, courtesy of Port City Scooters. The bus will complete multiple round trips between Towpath Towers and the Oswego Farmers’ Market.

The Fulton Farmers’ Market is held on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. The bus will stop at the following locations:

Patrick Court/Christopher Court Apartments, 22 Maplehurst Drive, Phoenix

Paddocks Landing/Village Center Apartments, 116 State St., Phoenix

Green Acres Mobile Court, 1822 Co. Rte. 6, Fulton

Kerfien’s Mobile Home Park, 427 Silk Rd., Fulton

Crosby Hill Mobile Home Park, 2667 NYS Rte. 3, Fulton

Pathfinder Courts: Emery/Gilbert Grove Apartments, 1100 Emery St., Fulton

Melrose Apartments, 9 Melrose Ave., Fulton

Meadowbrook Apartments, 2 Meadowbrook Circle, Fulton

Parkview Place Apartments, 20 Airport Rd., Fulton

Oak Street Apartments, 205 Oak St., Fulton

Fulton Mills Apartments, 265 W. First St. S, Fulton

Designated pick-up and drop-off spots for each location will be marked with bright green signs. Larger facilities will have two to three spots for easier accessibility.

For more information or to obtain a full bus schedule for the Oswego and Fulton farmers’ market routes, contact Heather Snow at 315-746-4220 or [email protected].

