OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging is pleased to introduce ‘Curb to Curb Transportation for Seniors,’ a new ride service available within the county thanks to grant funding through Oswego County and the New York State Office for the Aging. Transportation will be provided by OCO Transportation.

‘Curb to Curb Transportation for Seniors’ provides rides for Oswego County residents aged 60 years and older. It’s an evolution of the former ‘Call-N-Ride’ program, with an expanded schedule to make it more useful for seniors to plan their appointments with fewer time restrictions.

“We’re pleased to increase the number of days and hours of transportation for our seniors,” said Oswego County Office for the Aging Director Sara Sunday. “This will give transportation-dependent older residents greater flexibility in making their appointments, following-up with their health care, doing their shopping and joining others for social visits.”

The ‘Curb to Curb Transportation for Seniors’ program makes rides available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. The day of the week that transportation is available is determined by the school district seniors live in.

Transportation is available from the following districts on the following days:

Central Square and Phoenix: every Tuesday and Thursday

Oswego, Fulton and Hannibal: every Monday, Wednesday and Friday

APW, Mexico, Pulaski and Sandy Creek: every Tuesday and Friday

Rides need to be scheduled two days in advance and cancellations must be done at least two hours before the scheduled trip.

There is no fee to use this service as it is provided for by grant funds from the New York State Office for the Aging, Community Services for the Elderly, Unmet Needs and the Oswego County Legislature. However, there is a suggested contribution of $3 for a one-way trip and $5 for a round-trip. The suggested contribution for those with income at least 185% of the federal poverty level is the full cost of the service, which is $17.30 per trip.

To schedule a ride, call 315-598-1514. Be sure to tell the scheduler that the ride is for the ‘Curb to Curb Transportation for Seniors’ program.

For more information on services provided by the Oswego County Office for the Aging, call 315-349-3484 weekdays or visit www.oswegocounty.com/ofa.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...