OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging presents an in-person screening of “All the Lonely People,” a social-impact film examining the epidemic of loneliness.

Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the film will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 at the Oswego County Public Health Building Complex, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

The screening is free and open to the public. It will include a moderated Q&A with the film’s producers and local officials to provide a forum for community discussion about ways to combat social isolation by developing resiliency and implementing other strategies.

“All The Lonely People” examines this epidemic on a deeply personal level. It follows a handful of people from different walks of life as they overcome social isolation and chronic loneliness. Film participants include New York residents Ari Rossen and Tony Westbrook, along with Mary Hill, an 89-year-old caregiver who faces isolation in the rural countryside of England.

The event is part of a statewide screening tour organized by the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA), the Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY), and the Oswego County Office for the Aging.

“I had the opportunity to view this film prior to completion and again once the final edits were done,” said Oswego County Aging Director Sara Sunday. “It is a very powerful film, evoking many emotions and brings to light the plight of loneliness. It also offers some very simple ways to try to combat that loneliness and social isolationism. As the holidays draw near, this documentary helps remind us that loneliness is very real, and it affects people of all ages in profound ways. We are happy to be working with NYSOFA, Aging-NY and the Clowder Group to bring this film to Oswego County.”

NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said he also had the privilege of previewing the powerful documentary about a year ago.

“I immediately saw its alignment with the work that NYSOFA and the aging services network are collectively doing to combat social isolation for older adults,” said Olsen. “I also saw it as a tool to raise awareness about the need for this work on multiple levels, including a broader community reach, as isolation impacts people of all ages.”

He continued, “The film examines an issue that profoundly affects older adults, but it also features people from all walks of life and age groups, showing the many ways that we are all touched by social isolation. This is an issue that existed prior to the pandemic. Yet the social disruptions of COVID-19 fundamentally exacerbated it – and, in many ways, helped open our eyes to the problem. NYSOFA is proud to work with filmmakers from the Clowder Group and local partners to host these screenings and use the power of film to inspire conversation about one of the most pressing cultural issues of our time.”

Association on Aging In New York (AgingNY) Executive Director Becky Preve said that social isolation has far-reaching, devastating impacts and that various aging services networks are working diligently to address this public health epidemic.

“The Association on Aging in New York is thrilled to bring the award-winning producers of ‘All the Lonely People’ to New York,” Preve said. “The film is a thought-provoking documentary that not only looks at the issue across the age spectrum, but it also provides tools for local communities to address social isolation. The opportunity to bring film screenings to all areas of the state will raise awareness of this critical issue, opening up conversation at the local level on effective ways to address the serious issues examined by this film. This project again shows the commitment of New York State to support older New Yorkers and their families.”

In 2017, the U.S. Surgeon General declared social isolation to be a “global epidemic,” one that only worsened during the COVID-19 public health emergency. According to the AARP Public Policy Institute, social isolation drives $6.7 billion in additional associated Medicare spending per year. The health consequences of loneliness and isolation are equivalent to smoking almost a pack of cigarettes daily. The added stress of feeling alone increases heart disease and even earlier onset of dementia.

“All the Lonely People” filmmakers were also grateful for the chance to shine a light on this situation.

“We are thrilled at this opportunity to support organizations across the state that are doing amazing things to ease loneliness and isolation,” said producer Joe Applebaum. “New York is making a meaningful commitment to easing loneliness and isolation.”

Writer and director Stu Maddux added, “This is more than just watching a film. It’s a chance to reconnect after a life-changing few years of isolation.”

For more information about the film and tips and resources to combat loneliness, go to https://www.allthelonelypeoplefilm.com/.

To sign up to attend the screening, please call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484, Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Masks are required to be worn by everyone while in the health department building.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...