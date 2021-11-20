OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County presented a proclamation designating November as Runaway Prevention Month to representatives from Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. (OCO).

Each year in the U.S., 1 in 30 teens and 1 in 10 young adults experience some form of homelessness. Roughly 25% of them have reported that abuse and/or assault in the home environment is a contributing factor. OCO strives to raise awareness about this issue, provide support and assistance to families and introduce young people to available resources to help them to make safe, healthy and productive choices. If you or someone you know needs assistance, call the OCO Homeless Services Hotline at 1-877-342-7618 weekdays and 211 after hours.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...