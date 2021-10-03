Oswego County Proclaims October 5-10 Super DIRT Week

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature designated the week of Tuesday, October 5 through Sunday, October 10, as “Super DIRT Week in Oswego County, New York.”

2021 marks the 49th year of this award-winning event in Central New York and its fifth year in Oswego County. Nearly 35,000 fans and hundreds of competitors will gather in Oswego County to participate in the week-long event, which generates an estimated $12 million economic impact from its various activities.

The Oswego Speedway will host the main events, while qualifying events will be held at other dirt tracks in Oswego County and Central New York.

