OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department joined Oswego Health and other community partners for a press conference on Monday highlighting May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

Diane Oldenburg, associate public health educator for the Oswego County Health Department, spoke on the importance of addressing mental health needs within the community and shared resources available to residents.

“Mental health is a crucial component of overall health and well-being, and our staff is dedicated to providing support and education to Oswego County residents,” said Oldenburg. “Employees have worked with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to obtain training in their evidence-based suicide prevention program, which we began offering to the community earlier this year.”

The Oswego County Health Department offers multiple mental health and wellness workshops. The “Talk Saves Lives: Suicide Prevention” series teaches participants how to use communication techniques to identify those at risk of suicide as well as early warning signs of mental health deterioration. Select workshops add a special focus on seniors, caregivers and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Classes are held virtually via Zoom or in person at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego according to the following schedule:

Wednesday, May 10, 7 to 8 p.m., virtual

Friday, May 19, 1:30 to 3 p.m., in person, focus on LGBTQ+ community

Wednesday, June 7, 7 to 8 p.m., in person, focus on seniors and caregivers

Friday, June 16, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., in person

Wednesday, June 28, 6:30 to 8 p.m., virtual, focus on LGBTQ+ community

The “More than Sad: Suicide Prevention for Parents of Teens” workshop focuses on teen mental health. It is aimed at helping parents recognize mental health issues, initiate a conversation with their teen and seek help when needed. The health department hosts an online class via Zoom on Wednesday, May 24 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To register for either of these workshops, call Matthew Goodsell at 315-349-3574 or visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/calendar.php.

To request a health education workshop or presentation with your school or organization, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3573.

For more information on the Oswego County Health Department, visit https://health.oswegocounty.com or call 315-349-3547.

