OSWEGO COUNTY – The New York State Department of Health (NYDOH) informed the Oswego County Health Department yesterday that the Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus was detected in a mosquito pool collected at a trap site in the town of Albion on July 21.

“We work very closely with the NYSDOH to monitor mosquito activity around the county,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “We will take actions as deemed appropriate based on consultations with state and regional partners.”

Oswego County’s mosquito surveillance program began in late spring and will continue into the fall.

“Mosquito samples are routinely collected from a number of trap sites around the county and tested at the State’s lab,” said Oswego County Associate Public Health Sanitarian Chris Williams. “This is the first pool in the county that has tested positive for EEE this year.”

The best defense against these viruses is to guard against mosquito bites. People should limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active; wear protective clothing such as long sleeves, pants, socks and shoes, when weather permits; use insect repellents when participating in outdoor activities and take measures to reduce mosquito breeding sites around the home.

Insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective and should be used with care. Repellents which contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin. Also, repellents containing DEET should not be applied to skin under clothing. Read the product label and follow package instructions.

Reduce mosquito breeding areas in and around homes and properties by eliminating standing water. Mosquito dunk kits are available for use under certain circumstances. They must be used according to the instructions provided. The kits are available from the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District Office. For more information, call 315-592-9663 or go to www.oswegosoilandwater.com.

Other tips to help residents reduce mosquito habitats around the home include:

Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes of the home.

Dispose of old tires which are a significant mosquito breeding site. Used tires are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations. Call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details.

Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flower pots, and similar water-holding containers.

Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.

Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly.

Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs and drain pool covers.

Change the water in birdbaths and horse troughs twice a week.

Remove leaf debris from yards and gardens and clean vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds.

Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the New York State Department of Health website at https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/west_nile_virus/.

