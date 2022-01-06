Oswego County Reports Over 300 Positive Cases

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues to provide COVID-19 testing results.

This report reflects data collected on Wednesday, Jan. 5:

Number of people tested: 1,355

Number of positive tests: 338

These numbers include results from lab-confirmed tests and positive results from at-home tests. Due to a lack of negative at-home test results being reported, an accurate calculation of the positivity percentage rate is unable to be reported today.

The health department is working with state reporting systems to separate positive at-home test results. Future reports will include lab and at-home test results and the positivity rate.

The Oswego County Health Department urges residents to take action to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Get vaccinated if you are able. Get a booster if you are eligible.

Wear a face mask inside public spaces you visit or patronize, where you work, or in crowded outdoor settings, regardless of your vaccination status.

Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.

Social distance when possible.

Wash your hands often.

Follow COVID-19 prevention measures which local businesses and workplaces may have in place.

For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. The county’s COVID-19 hotline is open seven days a week, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Call volume remains high, and at times callers may need to leave a message and a staff member will return your call.

Residents should also contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 and vaccinations or booster shots.

For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.

Effective Dec. 13, New York State requires that masks must be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a full-course vaccination requirement. In accordance with state regulations, Oswego County government requires masks to be worn inside all county government facilities.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.

