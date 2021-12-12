Oswego County Residents Should Call Ahead Before Leaving E-Waste At Transfer Stations

OSWEGO COUNTY – Due to processing issues and storage constraints at the county’s solid waste transfer stations, the Department of Solid Waste (DSW) announced that it may need to temporarily suspend its acceptance of electronic waste drop-offs at its five transfer stations.

Customers who wish to drop off electronic waste at any County transfer station are asked to call ahead to find out if space is available to accommodate their items for recycling.

“Our vendor for electronic waste recycling has been significantly delayed in making pick-ups, and the transfer stations are approaching maximum storage capacity,” said Oswego County Solid Waste Operations Manager Carl Schmidt. “We understand that the delays are due to warehousing constraints at the vendor’s facility, as downstream processors have been unable to keep up with the supply of electronic waste. The disruption appears to be caused largely by the employee and driver shortages that are currently affecting the logistics industry.”

Schmidt reminds residents that the NYS Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act requires manufacturers to provide free and convenient recycling of electronic waste to individual consumers. People can go to the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/82084.html for additional information about its Manufacturer Takeback Program.

Oswego County transfer stations are located at:

Bristol Hill, 3125 NYS Rte.3, Fulton, 315-591-9211. Closed Tuesdays and Fridays.

Hannibal, 1167 Co. Rte. 7, Hannibal, 315-564-5623. Closed Mondays and Thursdays.

Hastings, 1391 US Rte. 11, Hastings, 315-668-8821. Closed Mondays and Wednesdays.

Oswego, 700 E. Seneca St., Oswego, 315-349-3439. Closed Wednesdays and Fridays.

Pulaski, 100 Co. Rte. 2A, Pulaski, 315-298-6062. Closed Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Transfer stations are open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Scales and bag and sticker sales close at 3:30 p.m. weekdays and 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. For more information visit www.oswegocounty.com/solidwaste.

