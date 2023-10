Oswego County Sheriff Lifts Travel Advisory For Oneida Lake, Oneida River

OSWEGO – Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton today lifted the travel advisory on Oneida Lake that went into effect on August 21.

The sheriff’s office said the water level on Oneida Lake remains higher than normal. There are large amounts of submerged debris. Hazard and navigation buoys have been shifted by strong current. Please maintain slow speeds while navigating the waterways. As a reminder, per maritime law, boat owners are responsible for any damage caused by excessive waves. Please slow down and remain safe.

