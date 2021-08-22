OSWEGO – Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton in conjunction with Sheriffs from surrounding counties today has issued a no unnecessary travel on the Oswego County Shores of Oneida Lake.

The water level in Oneida Lake is at dangerously high levels, causing shoreline flooding, and hiding hazards in the water that are usually visible. Wakes from passing boats could cause additional damage for businesses and homes along the lake shore. Hazard buoys may have been displaced due to strong currents. Also, the unusually high levels are hiding shore walls, rocks, floating debris and much more.

Please avoid any unnecessary travel on Oneida Lake and Oneida River. At this time the canal system locks have been closed until further notice. It is anticipated the water levels will recede in a few days.

