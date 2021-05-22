OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Workforce NY (OCWNY) Career Center is pleased to announce that the annual Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) is set to kick off on Monday, July 12.

SYEP is an opportunity for young adults of Oswego County to obtain employment for the summer and gain experience as they begin their careers. It is open to young adults, aged 14 to 24, who are Oswego County residents and meet additional eligibility requirements.

Placement opportunities are available throughout Oswego County in various industries, including maintenance, groundskeeping, day camps and more.

“We are excited to provide this opportunity for our young adults this summer,” says Rachel Pierce, director of employment and training with OCWNY. “We are actively recruiting participants, so please apply if you are a young adult interested in a placement or a business that would like to supervise participants.”

The SYEP application is available for download at: https://ocwny.org/young-adult-workers/summer-youth-employment-program/. Please return completed application to [email protected] or 200 N. Second St., Fulton, N.Y., 13069.

The link to SYEP’s orientation PowerPoint is also available on the website. Once the completed application is returned and reviewed, SYEP staff will contact the applicant with next steps.

For more information, call 315-591-9076 or email [email protected].



