Oswego County To Offer COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics March 1-9

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the county, including upcoming clinics in Oswego and Pulaski.

To view a list of upcoming clinics and schedule an appointment, go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/, click on “For Local Information on COVID-19,” then click on the “Vaccines and Boosters” tab and scroll down to the calendar to click on the date and dose needed.

Appointments are required at certain clinics and always preferred. Walk-ins are welcome at most clinics, but please see below for specific information on each clinic.

The following upcoming clinics are scheduled:

Tuesday, March 1

2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego

Children ages 5 to 11 can receive a first or second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Appointments are required.

Wednesday, March 2

3:30-5:30 p.m. at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, 1 Broad St., Pulaski

Children ages 5 to 11 can receive first or second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Anyone aged 12 and older can receive a first, second or booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.

Tuesday, March 8

2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego

Children ages 5 to 11 can receive a first or second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Appointments are required.

Wednesday, March 9

3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego

Anyone aged 12 and older can receive a first, second or booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Anyone aged 18 and older can receive a first or booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome

At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to individuals who are vaccinated at upcoming clinics. Test kits will be distributed while supplies last.

Anyone wishing to make an appointment can visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php for direct access to a full listing of upcoming clinics or call 315-349-3330 for assistance.

Face masks are required at all health care settings regulated by the state Department of Health, including the Oswego County Health Department and any vaccination site.

Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/index.php or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.

Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice related to COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots or treatments.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.

