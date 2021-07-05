OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- Compass Federal Credit Union is proud to partner with Fulton Porchfest in 2021, helping to present Downbeat Percussion on Sunday, July 11. Full story here.
- Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) has partnered with the New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to assist families and individuals apply for the program. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- In the first Oswego City School District Board of Education meeting since the end of the 2020-21 school year, Heather DelConte was re-elected Board of Education President for a third straight year. Full story here.
- The City of Oswego’s Common Council approved the second opportunity for people to bid on city properties during Monday’s council meeting with the first process occurring in early 2020. Full story here.
- On Thursday, July 1, one person died in a motor vehicle collision on State Route 481 near Churchill Road. Full story here.
- In the matter of days, a massive metal structure appeared along the East side’s skyline, stemming from the Port of Oswego’s plan to expand its grain center, despite complaints from Oswego residents and the city’s mayor, Billy Barlow. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- June 27, at 5:09 p.m., State Police were dispatched to a reported possible drowning at the Salmon River Reservoir located off County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield, where a teenager from North Syracuse was pronounced dead. Full story here.
- Oswego County COVID-19 Statistics Update June 21 – June 27 can be found here.
- State Police is attempting to identify an individual captured on a store surveillance camera at the Walmart Supercenter in Central Square. Full story here.
- On Tuesday, June 29, Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup updated the community in his biweekly video briefing. Full story here.
- What started out as a camp to remedy tuberculosis has now turned into an Oswego County staple for 75 years, as former camp director and local author Jim Farfaglia will release his next book, “Oswego’s Camp Hollis: Haven by the Lake,” on July 5. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Public Health Department received a report from the New York State Department of Health that the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis was found in a county resident recently. This is the first such case reported in Oswego County. Full story here.
State news:
- The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance reminded taxpayers to review their eligibility for The Child Tax Credit. Full story here.
- The New York State Police will increase patrols and crack down on drunk and drugged driving and other traffic infractions this 4th of July weekend. The campaign will begin this Friday, July 2, and run through Monday, July 5. Full story here.
