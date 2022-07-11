Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: July 3 – July 9

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- On Thursday, July 7, members of the Fulton Police Department, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego County Search and Rescue, and various other law enforcement resources, were in the Village of Fair Haven, Cayuga County continuing the search for Nancy J. Howe, age 70 of Fulton. Full story here.
- Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is proud to recognize Kathleen Mills for 25 years of service. Full story here.
- Fulton City Clerk/Chamberlain Daniel O’Brien is now wrapping up his first week of retirement after dedicating over three decades to working for the city. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The city of Oswego held its 4th of July parade Sunday, July 3, after a hiatus due to COVID-19. Photo gallery here.
- The Oswego City School District is proud to announce and introduce its new 2022-23 district administrative team members, as appointed by the district Board of Education. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The Oswego County Health Department announced its vaccination clinic schedule for July – including COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 6 months to 4 years. Full story here.
- Summer is here and public health officials are reminding residents to “fight the bite” and prevent mosquito-borne illnesses. Full story here.
- OCO has partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide children ages 18 and under with free, nutritious meals. Full story here.
- After nearly 40 years of leading Operation Oswego County, Inc., L. Michael Treadwell plans to retire as of December 31, 2022. Full story here.
- State and local officials met recently to discuss concerns regarding a fire in a silo at the Attis ethanol plant in Volney, New York. Full story here.
