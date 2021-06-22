Oswego County Voters To Choose Republican, Conservative Candidates In Primary Today

OSWEGO COUNT Y – Today is voting day in the Primary Election for Republican and/or conservative voters. The following candidates are on the ballots in the county.
Countywide- County Court Judge: Armen J Nazarian, Gregory Oakes
County Legislator District Two: Herbert G Yerdon, Carl E Anson Jr
County Legislator District Seven: Frank C Bombardo, Amanda Magro
Albion Town Councilman: Michael J Ford, Corey W Holcomb, Richard D Corlis Sr, Steve Steinfeld
Albion Superintendent of Highways: Ted W Bennett, Mark A Hier
Constantia Town Councilman: Michael A Donegan II, Thomas J Moran, Ronald A Chapman, Jr
Granby Town Justice: Tracy Doyle, Lori Lee Blackburn
Hannibal Town Justice: Eugene Hafner, Jack S Beckwith, Jr, Elizabeth A Ritchie
Hastings Town Supervisor: Tony Bush, Mike Clark
Hastings Town Councilman: Al Hanson, Ed Foster, Mark Martino, John Donohue
Minetto Town Supervisor: Nickolas A Spilman, John L Familo
New Haven Town Supervisor: Frederick F Wilbur, Dan Barney
Parish Town Supervisor: James J Bernys, Mary Ann Phillips
Parish Town Clerk: Mercedes Marie Seeber, Kelly I Reader
Parish Town Councilman: Douglas C Houghton, Robin Ann Eaton Novak, John T Horning
Parish Superintendent of Highways: George Horning, Craig I Petit
Richland Town Councilman: Donna Gilson, Sue E Haynes, Robert North
Schroeppel Receiver of Taxes: Lynett M Greco, Ryan Wood
Scriba Town Supervisor: James Oldenburg, Kelly M Lagoe
Scriba Town Clerk: Rebecca Lavery, Gina Gambino Fatiga
West Monroe Town Justice: Colleen A Sullivan, Paul D Vollmer
Fulton City Councilor Ward Four: James R Myers, Ethan Parkhurst
Fulton City County Committee Ward One District One: Mark Sherman, Michele Sherman, Steven Sunday
Fulton City County Committee Ward Three District One: Beth A Nicholson, Nancy Cavalier, Timothy Crandell
Fulton City County Committee Ward Four District Two: Jade Jones, Ethan Parkhurst, Louella F LeClair, James Myers
If you are a registered Conservative, you have the following Primaries
Countywide- County Court Judge: Armen J Nazarian, Gregory Oakes
Granby Town Justice: Tracy Doyle, Lori Lee Blackburn
Hannibal Town Justice: Eugene Hafner, Jack S Beckwith, Jr, Elizabeth A Ritchie
The General Election will be held November 2, 2021.
Sample ballots can be found here.
Results can be found here when the Oswego County Board of Election posts them.
It’s such a disgusting political culture in Oswego County (and White small-town America in general). We have an endless supply of painfully uneducated White people who continue to vote Republican even as the Republican Party embraces fascism. On January 6, 2021, Republicans attempted to violently overturn an American election in order to permanently install a fascist dictator who ran for president twice and received fewer votes than the other candidate twice. Yet Oswego County candidates continue to identify as Republicans and Oswego County voters continue to identify as Republicans and to enthusiastically vote for fascism.
The vote totals for these fascist Republican primaries should be zero and the candidates running for these offices should be embarrassed for labeling themselves fascists (ie Republicans). … for 21st century Republican Americans to be so incredibly stupid and authoritarian is the sad and shocking reality of political life in America. Kindly boycott these ridiculous elections and abandon the fascist Republican Party. Thanks. Peace.
And first ever to be impeached x 2. It tried to get the DOJ to stop SNL from making fun of it. Whiner. Couldn’t hog all the toys in the sandbox for itself.