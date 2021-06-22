Oswego County Voters To Choose Republican, Conservative Candidates In Primary Today

June 22, 2021 Kassadee Bradshaw
OSWEGO COUNT Y – Today is voting day in the Primary Election for Republican and/or conservative voters. The following candidates are on the ballots in the county.

Countywide- County Court Judge: Armen J Nazarian, Gregory Oakes

County Legislator District Two: Herbert G YerdonCarl E Anson Jr

County Legislator District Seven: Frank C Bombardo, Amanda Magro

Albion Town Councilman: Michael J Ford, Corey W Holcomb, Richard D Corlis Sr, Steve Steinfeld

Albion Superintendent of Highways: Ted W Bennett, Mark A Hier

Constantia Town Councilman: Michael A Donegan II, Thomas J Moran, Ronald A Chapman, Jr

Granby Town Justice: Tracy Doyle, Lori Lee Blackburn

Hannibal Town Justice: Eugene Hafner, Jack S Beckwith, Jr, Elizabeth A Ritchie

Hastings Town Supervisor: Tony Bush, Mike Clark

Hastings Town Councilman: Al Hanson, Ed Foster, Mark Martino, John Donohue

Minetto Town Supervisor: Nickolas A Spilman, John L Familo

New Haven Town Supervisor: Frederick F Wilbur, Dan Barney

Parish Town Supervisor: James J Bernys, Mary Ann Phillips

Parish Town Clerk: Mercedes Marie Seeber, Kelly I Reader

Parish Town Councilman: Douglas C Houghton, Robin Ann Eaton Novak, John T Horning

Parish Superintendent of Highways: George Horning, Craig I Petit

Richland Town Councilman: Donna Gilson, Sue E Haynes, Robert North

Schroeppel Receiver of Taxes: Lynett M Greco, Ryan Wood

Scriba Town Supervisor: James Oldenburg, Kelly M Lagoe

Scriba Town Clerk: Rebecca Lavery, Gina Gambino Fatiga

West Monroe Town Justice: Colleen A Sullivan, Paul D Vollmer

Fulton City Councilor Ward Four: James R Myers, Ethan Parkhurst

Fulton City County Committee Ward One District One: Mark Sherman, Michele Sherman, Steven Sunday

Fulton City County Committee Ward Three District One: Beth A Nicholson, Nancy Cavalier, Timothy Crandell

Fulton City County Committee Ward Four District Two: Jade Jones, Ethan Parkhurst, Louella F LeClair, James Myers

If you are a registered Conservative, you have the following Primaries

Countywide- County Court Judge: Armen J Nazarian, Gregory Oakes

Granby Town Justice: Tracy Doyle, Lori Lee Blackburn

Hannibal Town Justice: Eugene Hafner, Jack S Beckwith, Jr, Elizabeth A Ritchie

 

The General Election will be held November 2, 2021.

Sample ballots can be found here.

Results can be found here when the Oswego County Board of Election posts them.

 

