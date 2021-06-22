Oswego County Voters To Choose Republican, Conservative Candidates In Primary Today

OSWEGO COUNT Y – Today is voting day in the Primary Election for Republican and/or conservative voters. The following candidates are on the ballots in the county.

Countywide- County Court Judge: Armen J Nazarian, Gregory Oakes

County Legislator District Two: Herbert G Yerdon, Carl E Anson Jr

County Legislator District Seven: Frank C Bombardo, Amanda Magro

Albion Town Councilman: Michael J Ford, Corey W Holcomb, Richard D Corlis Sr, Steve Steinfeld

Albion Superintendent of Highways: Ted W Bennett, Mark A Hier

Constantia Town Councilman: Michael A Donegan II, Thomas J Moran, Ronald A Chapman, Jr

Granby Town Justice: Tracy Doyle, Lori Lee Blackburn

Hannibal Town Justice: Eugene Hafner, Jack S Beckwith, Jr, Elizabeth A Ritchie

Hastings Town Supervisor: Tony Bush, Mike Clark

Hastings Town Councilman: Al Hanson, Ed Foster, Mark Martino, John Donohue

Minetto Town Supervisor: Nickolas A Spilman, John L Familo

New Haven Town Supervisor: Frederick F Wilbur, Dan Barney

Parish Town Supervisor: James J Bernys, Mary Ann Phillips

Parish Town Clerk: Mercedes Marie Seeber, Kelly I Reader

Parish Town Councilman: Douglas C Houghton, Robin Ann Eaton Novak, John T Horning

Parish Superintendent of Highways: George Horning, Craig I Petit

Richland Town Councilman: Donna Gilson, Sue E Haynes, Robert North

Schroeppel Receiver of Taxes: Lynett M Greco, Ryan Wood

Scriba Town Supervisor: James Oldenburg, Kelly M Lagoe

Scriba Town Clerk: Rebecca Lavery, Gina Gambino Fatiga

West Monroe Town Justice: Colleen A Sullivan, Paul D Vollmer

Fulton City Councilor Ward Four: James R Myers, Ethan Parkhurst

Fulton City County Committee Ward One District One: Mark Sherman, Michele Sherman, Steven Sunday

Fulton City County Committee Ward Three District One: Beth A Nicholson, Nancy Cavalier, Timothy Crandell

Fulton City County Committee Ward Four District Two: Jade Jones, Ethan Parkhurst, Louella F LeClair, James Myers

If you are a registered Conservative, you have the following Primaries

Countywide- County Court Judge: Armen J Nazarian, Gregory Oakes

Granby Town Justice: Tracy Doyle, Lori Lee Blackburn

Hannibal Town Justice: Eugene Hafner, Jack S Beckwith, Jr, Elizabeth A Ritchie

The General Election will be held November 2, 2021.

Sample ballots can be found here.

Results can be found here when the Oswego County Board of Election posts them.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...