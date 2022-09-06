OSWEGO COUNTY – The next full meeting of the Oswego County Workforce Development Board will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. via Zoom video conferencing at https://oswego-edu.zoom.us/j/95841281080.

The mission of the Oswego County Workforce Development Board is to attract, develop and maintain a qualified workforce for the Oswego County community, to assist in economic development by convening community leaders to engage in strategic planning and facilitating dialogue to educate and train the workforce needed by the businesses of today and tomorrow.

For more information, call the Oswego County Workforce New York Career Center at 315-591-9000.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...