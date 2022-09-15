OSWEGO – The Oswego County Autism Task Force (OCATF) is bringing back the Annual “Family Fun Day” this Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oswego YMCA. Families with children of all ages are invited to attend the YMCA sponsored event.

The task force is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to enhance the lives of those touched by Autism Spectrum Disorders in Oswego County.

“This family fun event is an exciting step for our task force in bringing back some of the events we once hosted prior to the pandemic,” said OCATF Vice-President Tammy Thompson.

The “Family Fun” will include bounce houses, face painting, magicians, raffles, and an Oswego County Autism resource area.

“We will also have a separate quiet area for any children in need of taking a break from all the excitement,” Thompson added.

No RSVP is required to attend the event. For more information, contact Tammy Thompson, OCATF Vice President, at (315) 349-3510.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related