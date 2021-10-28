OSWEGO – Canale’s Restaurant will be providing the next Salvation Army Guest Chef dinner on Tuesday, November 9, 4:30 to 6 p.m. or until sold out.

They will be serving baked lasagna, tossed salad with their house Italian dressing, and Italian bread and butter. Desserts and beverages will be provided by members of the Advisory Board. The dinner will be at the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 73 West Second Street, in Oswego. There is ample parking and the building is fully accessible. Masks will be required in the building.

Canale’s Restaurant has been operated in Oswego by the family since 1954, using recipes that originated four generations ago with Anna Canale in Morolo, Italy. They offer homemade authentic Italian cuisine, served in a traditional family dining atmosphere. Many of their specialties are also available in food stores and for sale at their restaurant and take-out shop at 156 West Utica Street in Oswego.

The Guest Chef Dinners are organized by the Advisory Board of The Salvation Army of Oswego County and offered to the community to raise funds for fresh-cooked meals and food pantry services in both Fulton and Oswego as well as other services provided to individuals and families in need throughout the county.

In September, the Corps provided 461 soup kitchen meals in Oswego and 389 in Fulton. It provided 73 Oswego households with groceries for 1,503 meals and 69 Fulton households with groceries for 1,530 meals. It also distributed over 600 loaves of bread and pastries. Nine households purchased low-cost foods through the Food Sense program of the Food Bank of Central New York. The Corps operates a Bridging the Gap program that teaches life skills and gives a second chance to young people that have made poor decisions.

The final Guest Chef Dinner this year will be provided by the Press Box on Tuesday, December 7.

Planning is underway for this year’s Red Kettle Campaign. The need is to raise over $70,000. There will be opportunities for individuals and families, as well as organizations, businesses, and groups of all kinds to lend a hand. The kettles will be out from mid-November through Christmas Eve. Small counter-top kettles are available for business locations.

Anyone wanting more information or to offer service as a volunteer may call 315-343-6491 or stop at the office at 73 West Second Street, Oswego, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

