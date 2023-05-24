OSWEGO – The Zonta Club of Oswego will present its 2023 Amelia Earhart Woman of Achievement Award to Christy Huynh, on June 20 at 6:00 p.m. The award is presented annually to someone who has dedicated herself to her community and serves as a role model for young women.

Huynh is Zonta’s 37th recipient of this award, which the club named in honor of Amelia Earhart in 1985. Earhart was a member of Zonta International in the late 1920s and early 1930s.

“This award is an opportunity to highlight important work that is happening locally,” Zonta Club President Iraina Gerchman said. “It’s also a reminder of the importance of gender equity and that we must still fight for equal rights and freedoms.”

Huynh came to SUNY Oswego in 1994 as an undergraduate and made Oswego her home. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Master of Science in Counseling Services, then started her career at SUNY Oswego.

Huynh’s first role was Coordinator of Community Service and Service Learning. She supported initiatives that elevated SUNY Oswego’s commitment to community engagement. She also co-authored two successful applications that earned the university the prestigious Carnegie Community Engagement Classification.

Community engagement is a recurrent theme in Huynh’s career and volunteer work, and inspired Zonta member, Jackie Wallace, to nominate her for the Amelia Earhart award.

“When I first met Christy, I was a new residence hall manager with no idea how to engage students to serve in the community,” says Wallace. “From day one, I was inspired by Christy’s dedication to civic engagement and service. She truly makes the world a better place.”

On campus, Huynh also worked in the Student Advisement Center where she developed an award-winning major exploration program to support undeclared and exploratory students. She also spent time in Career Services, assisting with their transition to an industry-centric model to better meet students’ needs.

Currently, Huynh is Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students. In this dual role, she oversees the Office of Student Conduct, Office of the Dean of Students and Accessibility Resources. She collaborates widely with students, faculty, staff and administration to create an environment where every student can thrive.

“I see very often in my role as the Dean of Students how important it is to continue to work for equity and access for all women and girls,” Huynh said. “There are still many barriers that need to be addressed and organizations like Zonta are so vital to this work.”

Huynh also oversees important programs such as SHOP — the SUNY Oswego food, clothing and toiletry pantry — and the Student Emergency Fund, which supports students with critical emergency and basic needs.

Over the years, Huynh has earned multiple awards for her transformative work on campus. She received the President’s Award for Excellence in Professional Staff Service in 2012, the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service in 2017, and the Oswego Alumni Association’s Community Service Award in 2019.

Outside of work, Huynh has served on the Board of Directors for the United Way of Greater Oswego County since 2008 and is a member and volunteer at the Hall Newman Center.

Huynh will receive the Woman of Achievement award on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at the Oswego Country Club. The event also features an award presentation for Zonta’s annual scholarship winners.

Appetizers will be served at 6 p.m., followed by a ceremony at 7 p.m. Registration is $25 and donations are being accepted for Zonta’s scholarship fund. For more information, click on the events tab on the Zonta Club of Oswego Facebook page. To register or donate, visit www.zontadistrict2.org/oswego/donate.html.

