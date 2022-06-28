OSWEGO – Oswego will undergo a city-wide real property assessment over the course of the next two years, a move the city requires to obtain updated home and property information; the Common Council passing the measure during last night’s Monday, June 27 meeting.

Oswego City Assessor Jennifer Reebel Torrese spoke during last week’s committee meeting, detailing the process. The assessment will cover a two-year time frame, slated to last from 2022-24. The last city assessment was conducted in 1995-97.

“It’s a full inventory and data collection on all real property in the city, along with valuation and modeling to get us to an equitable assessment role,” Torrese said. “They will begin measuring every parcel in the city confirming square footage [and] they’ll collect inventory; front porches, back porches, pools, fences, tool sheds, machine sheds – there are all different grades depending on size. So they’ll do a full inventory collection… They will sketch the parcel – so by law we are required to have a sketch of every parcel on file They’ll have to take a picture of every parcel – that’s also required by state law so that will all be done; that’s the first step. So, they’ll measure land as well, to make sure the acreage that’s listed is correct, the frontage numbers are correct [and] the depths are correct. They’ll just be verifying everything and updating information that they find inaccuracies and discrepancies with.”

GAR Associates, LLC will complete the assessment, the cost of the project spread out over the next three-year budgets. The 2022 budget cost comes in at $75,000.

Also unanimously passed during last night’s meeting include the following:

Approve minutes of June 13, 2022 Common Council meeting

Approve Use of Public Space – Erin Jones, Representative of Walmart, in order to host a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network in Breitbeck Park on Saturday, July 9, 2022

Accept grant received through the 1033 Federal Express Surplus Property Program for a Police Armored Vehicle

Approve Junk License – Phillip Gordon and Sons, Inc.

Accept a bid submitted by Boardsafe Docks at Northeast Products and Services for Work to be completed on the main dock and Adaptive Kayak launch at Wright’s Landing Marina

Motion to rescind Resolution NO. 174, dated June 13, 2022 – Re: LaBella Associates, D.P.C. – Amendment No. 1

Authorize mayor to sign Amendment No. 1 with LaBella Associates, D.P.C. , for additional professional services for the Conway Municipal; Center – Miscellaneous Projects

Authorize mayor to sign Amendment No. 1 with GHD Consulting Services, Inc. for additional HVAC and Aeration Tank Structural Improvements for the Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant Blower Improvements Project

Authorize City Chamberlain to complete a transfer of funds from the Debt Contingent Account to the Bond Anticipation Note Principal in the amount of $136,500.00 for a Short-term Principal Payment for the Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant Asset Management Plan Improvements Project

Authorize City Chamberlain to complete a transfer of funds from the General Fund Contingent Account to the Youth Bureau Miscellaneous Account in the amount for $600.00 for the Shop with a Hero Program

Authorize City Chamberlain to complete a budget amendment to the Street Maintenance Contracted Services Account for the Arts Building parking lot and West Utica Street Water Repair Projects

Authorize City Chamberlin to complete a budget amendment to the Engineering Contracted Services Account for the Emergency Repair of the switchback ramp at the West Bank Riverwalk Linear Park

Also passed were Resolutions #195 and #196 without committee consideration. The resolutions would allow the Oswego City Engineer Jeff Hinderliter to seek bids for bathroom renovations at both the East Linear Skate Park Project and the Sheldon Beach Project.

Renovations on both projects are moving along rather quickly; the move giving Hinderliter the authority to seek bids for bathroom designs this week, thus getting the measure in place before the next Council meeting to be voted on. Resolution #183 was also tabled until the following Common Council meeting.

To see the full agenda, please click here. All Common Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of the month, the next meeting on July 11.

