City Of Oswego Visitor Center Opens For Season

OSWEGO – The City of Oswego Visitor Center is open for the season at 201 W. 1st St.

The center is currently open Thursdays and Fridays 3 to 7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Center is in need of more volunteers willing to donate two to four hours once a week, once a month, or as often as they like. Please contact [email protected].

Lots of information, cards and brochures highlighting city and county events and activities are available and center volunteers are there to answer questions and make suggestions. Local small businesses and non-profits can also promote themselves inside the space as well. Contact [email protected] for information.

