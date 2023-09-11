College Rivals Reunite For Local Operetta

OSWEGO, NY – In an extraordinary twist of fate that seems straight out of a classic opera plot, Kevin Siembor and Matthew Fleming, opera performers who last shared the stage twenty years ago, have reignited their on-stage rivalry in the upcoming comedic operetta “The 1812 Underture.” Their journey began at SUNY Fredonia in 2000, where they not only nurtured their musical talents but also developed a spirited, friendly competition. Now, two decades later, they play bitter rivals in a comic operetta set to debut inside Historic Fort Ontario, on September 22nd and 23rd at 6:30 p.m.

Siembor and Fleming’s initial meeting occurred during their college years, where they shared the spotlight in various Gilbert and Sullivan productions. Their chemistry and friendly competition were unmistakable, continuously pushing each other to excel on stage.

Reflecting on this reunion, Siembor remarked, ”I’ve been incredibly fortunate to reunite with my talented friend Matthew Fleming after two decades. From our days at SUNY Fredonia, where we honed our craft and engaged in spirited rivalry, this reunion is a testament to the enduring power of friendship and artistic collaboration. Working alongside Matt again allows us the freedom to explore our characters’ depth, make bolder choices, and create something that we, and audiences alike, can enjoy. Our shared love of comedy opens the door for inspiration to walk in and pie us in the face”

What makes this reunion even more special is the deep-rooted connections among the cast and crew. Many of them were classmates, teachers, and friends, their paths intertwined since their days in Oswego and college. Siembor fondly recalled their shared experiences, “From singing in children’s choirs with our music director KT Donovan to graduating OHS in the same class with our writer/director Nicholas Gentile or performing a G&S operetta at Fredonia with Matt Fleming, the ability to share the stage and create live theatre with these people has been a tremendous honor and privilege. And I can’t forget about our incredible composer Sarah Galvin, who has gone above and beyond in making sure we all sound good!”

Central New York eagerly awaits the return of Siembor and Fleming, now playing rivals in this unforgettable production. “The 1812 Underture” is a captivating blend of friendship, rivalry, and the enduring power of the arts to bring history to life.

Don’t miss this extraordinary reunion and the spirited rivalry of two talented opera performers in “The 1812 Underture.” It’s an event filled with laughter, music, and a celebration of Central New York’s vibrant culture and history. The event is Pay What You Wish. If you would like to reserve tickets, they are available at www.1812underture.com