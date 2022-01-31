Community Testing Site At SUNY Oswego Moves To Laker Hall

OSWEGO – The Oswego County community COVID test site, hosted by SUNY Oswego since early January, has moved to the Laker Hall auxiliary gym, as of today, January 31.

Both diagnostic and asymptomatic testing will be available to members of the greater community Mondays through Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Laker Hall, County Route 7, Oswego NY 13126.

Appointments can be scheduled online through Quadrant Biosciences. Members of the community should plan to park in Lot EC-5. (You can find a registration link and more info via oswego.edu/news, with an online map available via oswegolakers.com.)

The college originally set up testing in The Space in Marano Campus on January 6 in partnership with New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul and in support of her initiative to open multiple test sites on SUNY campuses across New York state.

Surveillance testing for SUNY Oswego students, faculty and staff will continue at its Poucher Lounge location (the open area at the far east end of Marano Campus Center adjacent to the Shineman Center). Appointments are not required for surveillance testing for students and employees.

Faculty, staff and students who choose to test at the community test site (administered by Quadrant Biosciences) will need to set up a separate account with Quadrant.

