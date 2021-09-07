OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union’s 55th Annual Meeting took place on Thursday, September 2, with three board members elected to new terms.

Incumbents Darcy Antonucci, Joanne Gardner and Joyce Pritchard were all re-elected to new three year terms on the board of directors.

The 55th Annual Meeting, which was held outside of the Compass FCU main office in Oswego, was called to order by Board President, Mike Pisa, at 6 p.m. Fellow board member, Andy Bucher, handled the casting of ballots before the meeting continued.

Joyce Pritchard presented last year’s meeting minutes, with Don Piazza reviewing the Treasurer’s Report and Gary Brown providing the Supervisory Report.

Pisa and Compass FCU Manager, Jennifer Rupert, then addressed the state of the credit union to all members on hand for the meeting before fielding any questions from membership.

Members that pre-registered for and attended the meeting were eligible to win a $75 VISA Gift Card from Compass, with David Worth being randomly drawn as the winner. Worth then selected the American Red Cross to receive a $150 donation on behalf of Compass Federal Credit Union.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

