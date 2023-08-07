Compass Federal Credit Union Raises $500 For United Way Of Oswego County’s Stuff-A-Bus Program

OSWEGO, NY – Compass Federal Credit Union once again partnered with the United Way of Oswego County to raise $500 for the organization’s annual Stuff-A-Bus program.

Stuff-A-Bus is an annual countywide school supply drive organized by United Way of Oswego County that mobilizes the community to support marginalized children across all nine school districts in Oswego County. Celebrating their 20th year in 2022, Stuff-A-Bus collected 33,415 school items that were distributed to 1,730 students.

This year Compass Federal Credit Union raised $300 by selling paper school buses, with proceeds going towards buying costly items not typically donated, such as backpacks and binders. Compass then donated another $200 to help ensure that as many children as possible start the upcoming school year with the necessary tools to learn and succeed in the classroom.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,800 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com. Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300. The credit union’s Fulton location can be reached by phone at (315) 593-8443.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

