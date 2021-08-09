OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union’s new branch, located at 300 West First St. in Oswego, is now open to members.

The West First St. location replaces the former Hillside Plaza location on Oswego’s west side. The branch will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The relocation will help to better serve the credit union’s growing membership.

“As our membership continues to climb we felt it was important to increase our services on Oswego’s west side,” said Compass FCU Manager, Jennifer Rupert. “The 300 West First St. location will provide members with drive-thru access, as well as an ATM. Some of our membership will even be familiar with this location, as the credit union actually occupied it several years ago. We are thrilled to be back and open.”

The West First St. branch can be reached via phone at (315) 207-0390 or fax at (315) 207-0382.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com. Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300. The credit union’s Fulton location can be reached by phone at (315) 593-8443.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related