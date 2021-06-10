OSWEGO – Programs that help residents on the St. Luke healthcare campus in Oswego stay active and engaged in their community will directly benefit from support of this year’s Boyce Memorial Charity Golf Tournament Title Sponsor HealthDirect Pharmacy Services.

This year’s tournament “tees off” on Friday, August 6 at Battle Island Golf Course in Fulton. With great prizes and a relaxed atmosphere, the four-person “Captain & Crew” format attracts golfers looking for an enjoyable day on the course while supporting local not-for-profit healthcare and residential service providers.

The tournament entry fee is $85.00 per person. Team registration is open to the public and limited to the first twenty-four teams to register. The entry fee includes greens fees, cart, on-course games including a $50,000 hole-in-one contest, lunch, with prize drawings and awards immediately following at Kristen’s at Battle Island.

To register a four-person team or to discuss sponsorship opportunities, please contact the St. Luke Community Relations Department at 315-342-3166. Sponsorship and Team registration is also available online at stlukehs.com/giving/2021-golf-tournament.

Corporate partners for this year’s charity event to date include Rehab Resources, Environmental Services Specialist Corp., Fulton Savings Bank and The Bonadio Group.

Proceeds from the charity golf tournament help those they served by affiliated not-for-profit providers St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons and St. Francis Commons stay connected with our community by funding outings, activities and entertainment throughout the year.

The charity golf tournament is named in honor of the late Francis Boyce, first Administrator of St. Luke Health Services and past President of the Board of Directors. An avid golfer, Mr. Boyce helped shape the St. Luke organization during his thirty-five year tenure with the community not-for-profit healthcare provider.

The tournament will adhere to any regulations in place that provides a safe environment for our participants as required by the golf course.

