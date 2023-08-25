OSWEGO COUNTY— The Will Gorman Trio, along with special guest Joe Carello, make their debut on the Oswego Music Hall stage, Saturday, September 9. This performance is part of the Music Hall’s Jazz By The Lake series curated by David Kaspar. According to Mr. Kaspar, “This event will feel like you traveled to see a New York City organ trio ((with special guest) but in your own backyard.”

Will Gorman is a former Syracuse resident who has played with a wide variety of outstanding musicians in his career. After spending six years as keyboardist/vocalist for Vanessa Collier, Will’s Jazz roots called him back to New York City. He recently appeared on the main stage of two area events: The Northeast Wine & Jazz Fest and the Fulton Jazz Festival. In between he played a sold-out show at the world-famous Birdland in NYC.

Appearing along with Will Gorman will be New York City guitarist Eric Zolan who often appears with Brian Charette’s group. Rounding out the trio is an outstanding drummer from the Ithaca area, Owen Erickson. Owen is one of the most sought-after musicians in the Central NY region.

Completing the Ensemble is special guest saxophonist/flautist Joe Carello. Joe is an amazing Jazz Educator, arranger, bandleader, and one the finest reed men in all of Central New York. Tickets are $16 advance sale and $19 VIP seating or when purchased at the door. Children 16 and under are half price and 5 and under are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore.

Jazz By The Lake continues the following month on October 14 and will feature ESP celebrating 25 years, with vocalist Vanessa Vacanti and Kirsten Tegtmeyer The series concludes with The Ronnie Leigh Quartet on November 11.

Jazz By The Lake is part of the Music Hall’s Guest Curator program whereby new programs are introduced outside the regular concert series representing demographics and artistic genre not typical in Music Hall programming. Remaining curated events continue this fall with Australian virtuoso Daniel Champagne, the all-female FIREFestival and Kerouac in December.

The regular season kicks off on September 16 with Delaney Brothers Bluegrass on the National Stage. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street

in Oswego.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. With light refreshments available. We accept cash or check only at the door.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers since its inception in 1977. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Find more information online at www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.