Kristin Shanley-Graves Set To Officially Announce Campaign For Oswego City Court Judge, Seeks To Become First Woman Elected To Serve On The Bench

OSWEGO, NY – At a press conference on Wednesday Kristin Shanley-Graves, with family and friends, plans to announce her campaign for Oswego City Court Judge. If elected Shanley-Graves would be the first woman in the history of the City of Oswego to be elected to the bench.

Shanley-Graves released the following before her announcement this afternoon:

“I’m very proud to finally be able to take this campaign public. Myself and my team have been working hard to reach this point and I’m ready to go! I look forward to speaking with residents throughout the city in the next coming months. If elected, I feel confident that I can bring an impartial and balanced approach to the bench.”

Shanley-Graves has been practicing law in the City of Oswego for over 20 years. She joined the family practice in 2003 and has worked continuously throughout the city and county since then. During that time, she served the City of Oswego as the Attorney for the Planning and Zoning Boards from 2006-2015, and Assistant City Attorney for many years during that time frame. Shanley-Graves was appointed to the College Council for the SUNY Oswego in 2018 and has served as the attorney for the Student Association at SUNY Oswego since 2017.

Shanley-Graves comes from two long-standing families of the city and has resided here herself, for the last 20+ years. She is married to her husband, Brian, with whom she has one daughter (age 5). Brian is also a native of Oswego, served in the United States Army and is a member of the local police department.

Shanley-Graves is a graduate of Oswego High School, Villanova University (Bachelor in Arts) and Vermont Law School (Juris Doctorate and Masters in Studies of Environmental Law).

More information about her campaign can be found at https://www.facebook.com/KSGforOswegoCityCourt

