Large Water Main Break In Oswego 7th Ward Under Repair

UPDATE: The Oswego Department of Public Works, with assistance from the Oswego Water Department and Oswego Fire Department have completed repairs to the Munn Street line following an unexpected break earlier this morning. Water has been fully restored to all property owners.

“I’d like to extend a big thank you to the Oswego DPW, Oswego Fire Department and the Oswego Water Department for their quick work on the Munn Street line today. Thanks to their swift response, we stopped the problem from getting worse and prevented a more wide-spread shutdown,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Thank you to the residents who lost water earlier today. Most were cooperative and understanding and it certainly helped us to expedite the repair and focus on the job.”

OSWEGO – A large water line unexpectedly broke overnight in the 7th ward of the City of Oswego.

The Munn Street line is currently under repair with several crews on scene. The area of approximately Burden Drive to Munn Street will be without water for a large portion of the day.

The area of Ellen Street to Murray Street may experience cloudy water throughout the day. The area is under repair by the Department of Public Works, with assistance from the Oswego Fire Department. Motorists should avoid the area.

“We detected a large break in the Munn Street line very early this morning,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said. “We immediately deployed several crews to expedite the repair and we’ll keep working until the job is complete and water is restored to all residents. There is no firm timetable at this time but expect work to continue throughout most the day. We’ll provide updates as we progress and appreciate the neighborhood’s patience and understanding.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...