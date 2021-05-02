OSWEGO – Early this morning, Sunday, May 2, 21 year old male was discovered in the Oswego River around 3:45 a.m. by a passerby who called Oswego 911.

Oswego firefighters responded with Marine 1 from the harbor and trailered boats from the eastside station to Lock 8. Firefighters launched a drone immediately to determine the location of the victim in the cold and fast moving water.

Using thermal imaging technology, the victim was quickly located, removed from the water by rescuers and transferred to an awaiting ambulance. The victim is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Oswego City Fire Department.

“The young man was very fortunate that someone discovered him in the river,” said Deputy Fire Chief Mike Zalewski. “At 52 Degrees Fahrenheit and moving at more than 8,000 cfs, the outcome could have been much worse.”

Firefighters recommend always wearing a personal flotation device anytime you are near or in the water. Oswego firefighters were assisted by the Oswego Police Department and Menter Ambulance.

