Maritime Museum Celebrates 200 Years Of Lighthouse History On Smithsonian’s Museum Day 2022

OSWEGO – In 1822, the newly constructed Oswego Harbor Lighthouse’s beacon was lit, ushering in 200 years of lighthouse history in Oswego, New York.

In celebration of that bicentennial, the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego is pleased to host “Oswego’s 200 Years of Lighthouse History” featuring museum curator Michael Pittavino as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day 2022.

Join them on Saturday, September 17 at 1:30 p.m. as Pittavino details the developments that led to the construction of four iconic lighthouses in Oswego Harbor.

Smithsonian magazine has designated Saturday, September 17, 2022, as the 18th annual Museum Day, an initiative in which participating museums across the United States open their doors for free to those who download a branded ticket. The annual event allows museums, zoos, and cultural centers from all 50 states to emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission every day.

Michael Pittavino has served as the curator of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum since 2015, is a coauthor of Lighthouses and Life Saving at Oswego, and formerly served as a member of the City of Oswego’s Lighthouse Development Committee.

Pittavino will provide a historical overview of Oswego’s lighthouses as they relate to the development of Oswego Harbor as well as an update on the restoration and preservation of Oswego’s most recognizable structure – the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse.

Those wishing to attend and participate in Museum Day 2022 can visit Smithsonianmag.com/museumday to learn more and download a Museum Day ticket beginning on August 15, 2022. Each ticket grants the ticket holder and one guest free access to any participating museum on September 17, 2022. One ticket is permitted per email address. A list of participating museums, which will be continually updated, can be found at Smithsonianmag.com/museumday/search.

The H. Lee White Maritime Museum’s History Lecture Series is a free program, open to the public. The Maritime Museum and Treasure Chest Gift Shop are open daily, 1 to 5 p.m. (10-5 in July & August) and are located on the West First Street Pier in Oswego’s Historic Maritime District. For more information regarding this or other Museum programs, contact the Museum at 315-342-0480, or visit hlwmm.org.

