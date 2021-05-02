Maritime Museum To Host Annual Waterfront Open House May 15

OSWEGO – Oswego’s Westside Pier in the Historic Maritime District will bustle with activities Saturday afternoon, May 15, as the H. Lee White Maritime Museum and other waterfront organizations host Oswego’s annual Waterfront Open House.

All activities are free and will be from 1 to 4 p.m.

The event is organized by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to showcase fun activities on Oswego’s waterfront and to kick off National Safe Boating Week.

“Visitors are invited to tour the museum, experience boats up close, get the feel for being on the water, learn about boater safety, and find out about other fun events this summer along Oswego’s waterfront,” said Mercedes Niess, executive director of the Maritime Museum.

After a long winter, the museum’s vessels – including the National Historic Landmark WWII Tugboat “LT-5” and the National Register of Historic Places canal barge “Derrick Boat 8” – will be open to visitors. The tall ship “Ontario” will be available for deck tours.

Several community agencies will provide water safety information. The Oswego Fire Department will demonstrate water rescue techniques with its fire/rescue vessel “Marine One.” The U.S. Coast Guard Oswego station crew will be on hand with their 45-foot rescue boat. Paddling safety information will also be available at the event.

“Lighting the Way: Oswego’s Lighthouse in Pictures” photography exhibit will be unveiled during the open house. Sourced from regional photographers, the exhibit features both in-house and virtual components. The exhibit will be open between May 15 and Sept. 6 during the museum’s regular hours.

“Oswego has the good fortune to be surrounded by water, whether it is a Great Lake, a spectacular harbor or a fish-filled river which is part of the greater New York State Canal system,” Niess said. “This is a great opportunity to learn and experience all the waterfront has to offer. We call it a ‘putting your toe in the water and seeing what you might like to do to have fun but don’t know where to start’ opportunity.”

There will also be informational displays by partner organizations and information on upcoming community events.

Located at 1 W. First St., Oswego, the museum and Treasure Chest gift shop are open daily from 1 to 5 p.m., with expanded hours in July and August from 10 a.m. to 5 pm. For more information call the museum at 315-342-0480 or visit https://hlwmm.org/.

