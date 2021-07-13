OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a $15,000 grant to the Children’s Museum of Oswego (CMOO) to be used to update signage, add outdoor interactive components and assist with building repairs.

“The Children’s Museum of Oswego is a vital component to downtown Oswego, providing families with a recreational activity that is educational and active, while drawing visitors from all around the region to our downtown to experience the museum,” Barlow said. “CMOO is a wonderful unique asset, complementing so many other positive developments in our downtown. This funding will allow the museum to recover from the negative impact of COVID-19 and continue improving and expanding to better serve our community.”

Barlow and the Common Council previously pledged to use $200,000 of the $1.89 million from the Federal Government’s American Rescue Plan allocation to Oswego to help non-profit organizations and service providers fully recover from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a cornerstone of downtown Oswego, we feel responsible for contributing to the growth and aesthetic of the heart of our community,” said Kathryn Watson, Executive Director of the Children’s Museum of Oswego. “This money will not only help CMOO regain some of the momentum that it lost due to COVID but will allow us to invest in our historic building and by extension downtown Oswego. We are so grateful to Mayor Barlow and to the City of Oswego Economic Development Office for their support.”

Founded in 2013, the Children’s Museum of Oswego is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization featuring hands-on multi-sensory exhibits in a developmentally stimulating environment, delivering innovative, educational, accessible programming to children through Oswego County and Central New York. Located in downtown Oswego in the historic Buckhout-Jones Building, CMOO was part of the City of Oswego’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative. CMOO frequently hosts birthday parties, field trips, sensory friendly hours and has memberships available for frequent visitors.

The Children’s Museum of Oswego is located at 7 West Bridge Street and can be contacted at [email protected] or 315-216-6387. Current hours of operation are Tuesday-Friday 9AM-4PM, Saturday 10AM-5PM, Sunday 10AM-4PM. More information can be found at https://cmoo.org.

