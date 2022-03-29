OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego, in partnership with PJC Contracting, Tuts Hair Pyramid, Oswego Family Chiropractic, Compass Credit Union, and Lou Anne Rucynski-Coleman will host an Easter Bunny Drive by on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Similar to the Santa Slow Roll held back in December, the Oswego Fire and Police Departments will escort the Easter Bunny through various streets in Oswego for children to see and interact with leading up to Easter. City personnel will be handing out bags of plastic eggs filled with candy.

“We are so excited to continue a new tradition in the Santa Slow Roll and Easter Bunny Drive By,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “I look forward to seeing plenty of Oswego families out and excited to see the Easter Bunny, get excited for easter and looking forward to spring.”

The route for the Bunny is posted below and on the Facebook event page “Easter Bunny Drive By” and all other updated information will be posted to that page. Listed check points below will include a 20-minute stop to allow for time to talk and get pictures with the Easter Bunny.

WEST SIDE ROUTE:

10:20AM- BURDEN DRIVE/DEERTRAIL

10:45AM- SHAPIRO PARK

11:05AM- KINGSFORD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

11:25AM- OSWEGO HIGH SCHOOL PARKING LOT

11:45AM- DRAPER STREET

12:05PM- BREITBECK PARK (BELL TOWER LOT)

12:25PM- WEST PARK (FRANKLIN PARK)

EAST SIDE ROUTE:

12:45PM- EAST PARK/E. 4TH ST

1:05PM- FORT ONTARIO (E.4th ST. ENTRANCE TO FORT)

1:25PM- FITZHUGH PARK (E. 10TH/E. CAYUGA ST)

1:45PM- OAK HILL PARK

2:05PM- SYRACUSE AVE/BUNNER ST

2:30PM- BUNNER ST/PUBLIC HEALTH CENTER ENTRANCE

If you need further questions answered, please call Jennifer at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451

Or email [email protected].

