Mayor Barlow Announces $225,000 Awarded In REVIVAL Grants To Local Businesses

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced yesterday the recipients of the City of Oswego’s COVID-19 REVIVAL grant program, funded through the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.

Last month, Barlow announced the creation of the COVID-19 REVIVAL grant program to assist local businesses with re-opening and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally, $150,000 was allocated from the $1.89 million the city received from the American Rescue Plan.

After receiving approximately 50 applications totaling over $750,000 in funding requests, the city increased the available funding from $150,000 to $225,000.

To be eligible, businesses had to demonstrate a hardship created by the COVID-19 pandemic that prevented the business from reopening or propose a project in reaction to the pandemic. New businesses, businesses looking to re-locate, expansions or improvement projects were also eligible for funding.

“We received a great deal of interest in the program, further demonstrating the need and continued assistance our local, small business owners need during this difficult time,” Barlow said. “Our REVIVAL grant funding will help businesses fully recover from the pandemic while allowing for businesses to tackle additional improvement projects and enhancements to safely serve customers moving forward.”

Below are the recipients and awards for the COVID-19 REVIVAL Fund Grant Program:

Murdock’s Bike Shop – $3,000

Riverside Artisans – $3,000

Sensibility Outfitters – $3,000

Gaslight Pub – $3,000

Oswego Comic Shop – $3,000

Karpinski’s Dry Cleaning – $3,000

Zamp’s Apparel- $5,000

AlleyCat – $5,000

Garafolo’s Imports – $5,000

Spencer’s Ali – $5,000

Sherry’s Diner – $5,000

Khepara Coffee – $5,000

Valti Graphics – $5,000

Convergence Gaming – $5,000

Eastside Nutrition – $5,000

Oswego Tea Company – $5,000

Coffee Connection – $5,000

Dynamic Impressions – $5,000

Connection Point – $5,000

John & John’s Bike Shop – $5,000

Duffy’s Design – $5,000

LaParilla – $7,000

Infinity Fitness – $10,000

In-Vogue – $10,000

Curtis Manor – $10,000

Vona’s Restaurant – $10,000

A&J Music – $10,000

Wade’s Diner – $10,000

The Sting – $10,000

Little Luke’s Daycare- $10,000

Creative Development (1850 House) – $15,000

Rooftop Lounge @ LITATRO – $15,000

Camelot Lodge (former Stone’s Building) – $15,000

David Haight of Vona’s Restaurant said, “Vona’s Restaurant and the entire Vona Family is extremely humbled and thankful for the City of Oswego’s REVIVAL Grant that has been awarded to us through Mayor Barlow and the Economic Development Office. With this grant we will be able to complete our outdoor dining project. We are grateful to our mayor and all the work he has done for our community.”

Leslie Berkley, CEO of Infinity Fitness said, “we would like to thank the Mayor Billy Barlow and the City of Oswego for recognizing and helping the forgotten fitness industry during the pandemic. This grant will go a long way in helping us maintain our programs for the youth, pregnant moms, senior citizens, athletes, and anyone seeking true fitness while Infinity Fitness continues to provide the quality and service that Oswego has come to expect. Thank you very much for the support during this difficult time!”

Tonia Reed, owner of In-Vogue Salon & Spa said, “this past year has brought many challenges and uncertainties. With the help of my wonderful staff and amazing clients, we all worked together to provide a safe environment throughout this pandemic. As a local business owner for more than 16 years, I would like to express my gratitude to the Mayor Barlow and the Economic Development Office for selecting my business to receive the REVIVAL grant. I look forward to more growth and providing the community with a fun and relaxing atmosphere at In-Vogue Salon & Spa.”

Rob Corradino, President of the Oswego Common Council said, “the Common Council is happy to support the COVID-19 REVIVAL Fund to directly assist our local small business owners. I look forward to seeing our businesses fully re-open and the good projects that are sure to come from this funding.”

Businesses awarded REVIVAL funding should contact the City of Oswego Office of Economic Development located at 44 East Bridge Street, (315) 343-3795 to get started on the grant allocation process. Projects awarded funding must be completed by July 2022.

